EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,104 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 220.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2,742.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ opened at $83.99 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.98 and a fifty-two week high of $90.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

