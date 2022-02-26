EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 870 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

XMMO stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03.

