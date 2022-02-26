EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

NYSE MPC opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

