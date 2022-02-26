EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 699.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 326,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,953,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $80.33 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

