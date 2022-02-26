EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3,329.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,624 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TEL opened at $144.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.40. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.