EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 29,576 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 513.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,576 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $46.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.