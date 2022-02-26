EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $338.15

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $338.15 and last traded at $355.51, with a volume of 4931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $418.23.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.00.
The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $525.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.20.
In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after purchasing an additional 163,752 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.