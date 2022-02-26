EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $338.15

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $338.15 and last traded at $355.51, with a volume of 4931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $418.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.00.

The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $525.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.20.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after purchasing an additional 163,752 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

