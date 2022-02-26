Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.Equifax also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.180 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.56. 1,094,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,110. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.06. Equifax has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.