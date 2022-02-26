Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.870-$29.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion.Equinix also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $10.25 on Friday, hitting $715.74. 565,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $789.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $846.35.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

