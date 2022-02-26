Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HD. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $316.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.80 and its 200 day moving average is $362.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

