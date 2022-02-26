Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trinity Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Trinity Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.85 on Thursday. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.54%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

