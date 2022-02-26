Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eni S.p.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ENI in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of E opened at $31.24 on Thursday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

