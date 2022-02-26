Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Wireless in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:SW opened at C$23.42 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of C$15.90 and a 1-year high of C$26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$884.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.83.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

