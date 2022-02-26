Eric Andersen Sells 7,500 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AON opened at $292.95 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after buying an additional 98,794 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.