Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Price Up 3.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.24. Approximately 3,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,067,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

