Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) PT Lowered to €105.00

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €125.00 ($142.05) to €105.00 ($119.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

