Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) PT Lowered to €110.00

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €125.00 ($142.05) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ERFSF. Berenberg Bank raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($142.05) to €105.00 ($119.32) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

