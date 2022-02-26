Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, lowered their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

