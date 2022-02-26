Everest Re Group, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Everest Re Group has increased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $32.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
NYSE RE opened at $302.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.40 and its 200-day moving average is $273.00. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $307.76.
In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.
Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everest Re Group (RE)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.