Everest Re Group, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $32.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

NYSE RE opened at $302.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.40 and its 200-day moving average is $273.00. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $307.76.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 29.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

