Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5725 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Evergy has increased its dividend payment by 132.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Evergy has a payout ratio of 60.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Evergy stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,921 shares of company stock worth $4,105,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 909,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Evergy by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 612,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 222,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 568,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,029,000 after purchasing an additional 243,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

