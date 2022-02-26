EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EVR opened at GBX 204.70 ($2.78) on Friday. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 707.60 ($9.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 497.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 561.71. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

