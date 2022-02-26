Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $66.55 and last traded at $68.99, with a volume of 3209640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

Specifically, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 92,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

