Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Exelon by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

