Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $235,500.79 and approximately $1,660.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

