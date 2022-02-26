Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.