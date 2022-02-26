FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $428.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) will report sales of $428.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.00 million and the lowest is $426.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $391.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Shares of FDS traded up $14.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.73. 318,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $295.16 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.



