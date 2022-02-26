fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a market cap of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.
