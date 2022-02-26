Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 27.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 266.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.48 and a 200-day moving average of $235.72.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

