FIDELIS iM LLC Invests $364,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. United Parcel Service comprises 0.2% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $209.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.97. The company has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 81.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

