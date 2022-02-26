Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,865.03

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,865.03 ($52.56) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($52.70). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($52.56), with a volume of 5,102 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,865 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,865.03.
About Fidessa group (LON:FDSA)
Read More
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.