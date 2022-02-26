First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.190 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.02.

FR stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. 573,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

