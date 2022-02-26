First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.190 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. 573,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,647. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.02.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 676,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 238,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

