First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 1,430 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,506,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $84.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

