First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $333,997.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $1,938,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,279 shares of company stock valued at $38,666,725. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

BILL stock opened at $229.36 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.10.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

