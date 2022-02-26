First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $391,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $240.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.45 and a 200 day moving average of $280.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.44 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

