First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 30 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in MSCI by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $513.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.94 and its 200 day moving average is $603.55. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.01 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $2,447,612. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

