First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 40 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $517.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

