First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 415 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Belden were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Belden by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Belden by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Belden by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Belden by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. boosted their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDC opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.97.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Belden Profile (Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.