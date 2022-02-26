First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

FTSM stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $60.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter.

