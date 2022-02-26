First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.79

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.59. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 99,437 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 93,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

