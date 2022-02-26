First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.79

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.59. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 99,437 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FPL)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
