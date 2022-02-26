FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $171.98

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$171.98 and last traded at C$176.35, with a volume of 10048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$176.09.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$226.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$210.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$229.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

About FirstService (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

