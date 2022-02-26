Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $146.99

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $146.99 and last traded at $149.67, with a volume of 840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

