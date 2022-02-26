Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $106.93 on Thursday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Five9 by 845.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 160,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 143,887 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Five9 by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.