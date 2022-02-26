Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.62.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.