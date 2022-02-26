Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79-3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS.

Flowserve stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

