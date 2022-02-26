Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $29.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE:FLR opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,861,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,372,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

