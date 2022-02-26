Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9,860.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9,860 ($134.09) and last traded at £100.85 ($137.15), with a volume of 50771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £104.15 ($141.64).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($231.20) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.90 ($233.78) to £170.10 ($231.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($222.36) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £158.70 ($215.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The stock has a market cap of £18.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £110.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is £125.39.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

