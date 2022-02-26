FNB Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $62,697.29 and approximately $3.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00037005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00110683 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

