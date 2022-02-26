Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

Formula One Group stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $65.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

