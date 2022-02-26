Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.40 million-$441.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.99 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Forward Air stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,901. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

